Macy's Valley View Mall store closing Sunday

After 37 years as one of the anchor stores of Valley View Mall, Macy's will close for good Sunday at 6 p.m.

The closure follows the announcement from the company earlier this year that 100 stores would close around the country. Approximately 57 people work at the store in La Crosse. Overall, the closures puts approximately 6,200 people out of work.

MORE: Macy's Announces 100 Closures Nationwide

Macy's said they're doing this to "streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy."

The store, when it first opened in 1980, was called Dayton's. It then became Marshall Field's in 2001, followed by Macy's in 2006.