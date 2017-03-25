Upcoming Discover Wisconsin explores Marian Shrines

On Saturday afternoon, staff from the television series, Discover Wisconsin, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse for a premiere viewing of their newest episode.

The episode titled, "Spiritual Wisconsin, Wisconsin's Marian Shrines," features three Marian Shrines in Wisconsin.

The show follows two pilgrimages made annually--the Bike to Mary and the Walk to Mary.

Steven Doll with the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe reached out to Discover Wisconsin with the original idea for the episode.

"I put in a call to Discover Wisconsin and said, 'Hey, I don't know if you'd be interested in doing a show on the Marian Shrines.' But, it turned out everything happened, and here it is," he said.

Those with Discover Wisconsin say this episode will be unlike any other because of the personal experiences people have at the Marian Shrines.

The episode will air on channel 19 next Sunday at 5 p.m.