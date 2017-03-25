Mayor's Neighborhood Expo focuses on healthy living

On Saturday, the La Crosse community converged in the La Crosse Center for the 4th Annual La Crosse Mayor's Neighborhood Expo.

This year's expo was titled, "Living Well in the City: Together We Can."

The neighborhood expo gave community members the chance to learn more about the work community members are doing to promote healthy lifestyles.

One of the breakout sessions addressed the topic of locally-sourced food in schools.

The Farm2School movement focuses on eating food grown locally.

"We want to make the healthy food choices the easiest for kids to get," said Lyn Halvorson, supervisor of school nutrition programs in La Crosse schools.

In some schools, healthy eating starts in the backyard with a school garden.

"The biggest joy that we get is from the kids starting the seeds, putting it in the garden, working to see how it grows," Halvorson said. "Then we harvest, some of our staff help them harvest it. We bring it into our kitchens, clean it up and prepare it, so it really comes full circle."

She says it is important to start kids eating healthy when they are young.

"If we can establish really healthy lifelong eating habits, we're going to have a healthy generation," she said.

Community organizations have joined together to bring kids healthier food options.

"All of the community members and all of the different people bringing their passions together for one purpose, and that's to have a healthier community," Halvorson said.

The kids might not always like the food they grow, but Halvorson says it is important to keep exposing the kids to new foods.

"Food is such an integral part of learning, and so I feel like the school nutrition program is important in developing kids so that they're ready to learn when they go in the classroom," Halvorson said.

The Neighborhood Expo celebrated healthy living, and healthy living could begin around the table.

"The living well in the city together is trying to have a comprehensive look. It is a healthy place, it's a wonderful place. We've got a lot to be thankful for, and the expo is all about trying to highlight that," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

Other breakout sessions discussed resources for all age groups living in La Crosse and the concept of Third Places.

Although neighborhood associations represented some of the vendors at the Neighborhood Expo, businesses from La Crosse and the surrounding areas showcased their work as well.

Mayor Kabat said the Neighborhood Expo recognizes individuals working to make La Crosse a better place.

"If you care about the place where you live and work, that responsibility for its success is partly on you, and this is a whole event and a whole room full of folks who take that responsibility very seriously and do all kinds of great things for people," he said.

Mayor Kabat said the Neighborhood Expo offered a comprehensive look at many aspects of healthy living in La Crosse, as it is more than a single person or group that makes it possible.

The Annual Neighborhood Expo makes Mayor Kabat accessible to the public, giving them a chance to speak with him personally.