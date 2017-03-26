Murder mystery party held to fight Lupus, the mystery disease

A murder mystery part on Saturday night at the La Crosse Country Club brought mystery, intrigue, and fun all for a good cause.

The event included appetizers and plenty of mystery as guests dressed up in character to figure out who the true murderer was. Guests enjoyed good company and laughs throughout the night.

The event serves as a fundraiser for those affected by Lupus.

News 19's Heather Armstrong emceed the event.

Those in attendance say Lupus itself is kind of like a mystery, as you can not always tell someone is affected by the disease.

"What we really want people to take out of this is you know someone other than me," said Richard Chrz, Executive Director of the Local Lupus Alliance. "And when you hear that word, that person is probably suffering in silence. Reach out. Be a friend. Do something for them."

WXOW News 19 is a proud sponsor of the Murder Mystery Theatre.