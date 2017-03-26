Community members recognized at Neighborhood Expo

The Neighborhood Expo on Saturday kicked off with an award ceremony where the All Neighbors Leader Group awarded the 2017 Sara Sullivan Award.

The group consists of leaders from existing and current La Crosse neighborhood associations.

The Sara Sullivan award was created in 2015 to recognize the outstanding accomplishments and exceptional contributions made by a La Crosse resident.

The 2017 Sara Sullivan award went to Jo Ann Neve, an active member of the Washburn Neighborhood Association for over a decade.

"I was just really surprised," Neve said. "Because I know there are things that need to be done in the neighborhood, and everybody does them. So, I didn't think what I was doing was anything special or outstanding, not something new and innovative. It's just things that need to be done."

Mayor Tim Kabat also gave away three awards at the Neighborhood Expo to groups and individuals doing good in the community.

Mario Youakim, founder of the Beer by Bike Brigade, was awarded the Good Deed Doer Award.

Kim Cable of the La Crosse Homeless Coalition received the Individual Bridge Builder Award, and La Crosse Promise received the Organization Bridge Builder Award.

