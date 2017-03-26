Two juveniles arrested following Sparta high speed chase

Two juveniles are in custody following a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle in Sparta late Saturday night.

According to the police department, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling the wrong way down a one-way street in the downtown area around 10:00 p.m. Saturday. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and refused to pull over. Officers were then notified by dispatch the vehicle had been reported stolen out of La Crosse earlier Saturday night.

The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of nearly 90 mph out of Sparta and into the Leon area. After about five miles, the department said the driver failed to negotiate a turn on Jancing Ave., crashing and disabling the vehicle. The driver and passenger were not injured and were taken into custody.

The department reports both were juveniles and were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in La Crosse awaiting several charges.