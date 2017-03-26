City and county officials disagree over parking costs

Four parking ramps in downtown La Crosse offer drivers more than 2,000 parking spaces; however, those spaces come at a cost both short-term and long-term. With the city currently building a fifth parking ramp downtown, some are concerned about the financial impact.

Parking is an important issue for many commuters in the La Crosse area.

"So many people that I run into in La Crosse County believe they have an unalienable right to free parking. It's really an emotional issue," said Mike Giese, member of the Sustainable La Crosse Commission.

City Parking Utility Coordinator Jim Flottmeyer said there is plenty of parking downtown for those who want it.

"I think if you want a place to park, there's a place to park," Flottmeyer said.

Giese said parking availability is in part due to a lack of demand.

"From my perspective, we have too much parking in the state of Wisconsin," he said. "There is no demand, because nobody is willing to pay for it, and in a true market based economy, if nobody is willing to pay for it, it has no value, and it shouldn't be built."

Flottmeyer said the new parking ramp on Vine Street will add 600 spaces to keep up with employees who come to work in Belle Square.

"Downtown is booming, and in order to get the employees downtown, you have to have a place for them to park," Flottmeyer said.

Giese said the new parking ramp will financially impact everyone whether they use it or not.

"I'm asking citizens who don't have a vehicle who may be working minimum wage to pay for my cost of parking the car," said Giese. "That's not fair."

However, Flottmeyer believes building parking ramps rather than using surface lots opens more space for businesses, generating more tax revenue into the system.

"You can throw out numbers that say each parking space costs $29,000 a piece, but how do you quantify that versus how much Belle Square brings to downtown--the millions of dollars in tax revenue that property alone generates," said Flottmeyer.

Giese said La Crosse will be in debt as a result of the parking ramps for years to come.

"La Crosse has along way go before their charging $317 a month to break even," he said.

Flottmeyer said it will all be worth it in the end.

"If parking is a problem, it's a good problem, because we're driving the traffic downtown," said Flottmeyer.

City officials are continuing to explore other ways to finance transportation. Those options could include charging people to park on the street near the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Gundersen Health System.

Giese said he believes the city should get out of the business of building parking ramps and leave that to the private sector.





