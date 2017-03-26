La Crosse County denies permit for new cell tower - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse County denies permit for new cell tower

Posted: Updated:
By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors has denied a permit for a cell phone tower in the Town of Holland.

Bug Tussel Wireless, based out of Green Bay, is looking to install the cell phone tower on Old County Road NA.

Citizens of Holmen and Holland have previously express concerns about the need for and safety of the cell tower.

Earlier this month, the La Crosse County Board's Planning, Resources, and Development Committee voted against granting the company a permit, advising the County Board to do the same.

On March 16, the La Crosse County Board voted to deny the permit in a roll call vote of 22 to 5.

Bug Tussel Wireless will likely file an appeal under State Statute.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.