La Crosse County denies permit for new cell tower

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors has denied a permit for a cell phone tower in the Town of Holland.

Bug Tussel Wireless, based out of Green Bay, is looking to install the cell phone tower on Old County Road NA.

Citizens of Holmen and Holland have previously express concerns about the need for and safety of the cell tower.

Earlier this month, the La Crosse County Board's Planning, Resources, and Development Committee voted against granting the company a permit, advising the County Board to do the same.

On March 16, the La Crosse County Board voted to deny the permit in a roll call vote of 22 to 5.

Bug Tussel Wireless will likely file an appeal under State Statute.