La Crescent community gathers for school funding

The La Crescent community came together on at Sports Hub on Sunday to raise money for the La Crescent-Hokah School District struggling to make cuts.

Following a failed operating levy in November, the 300 for 300 Campaign hopes to raise $300,000 for the district to offset cuts in the upcoming school year. The district has said cuts could translate into the loss of staff and student programming.

The fundraiser involved a cash raffle, silent auction, and a wheel barrel of fun.

Parents of students in the school district say every dollar counts.

"Every dollar that we raise saves something for the school district whether it's a teacher or a sports program or an arts program or any kind of thing that will help our kids succeed in the community," said Jennifer Conroy, a parent in the school district.

The deadline for fundraising is March 31. So far, the 300 Foundation has raised more than $50,000.

If you were not able to make Sunday's fundraiser or are interested in giving more, the 300 Foundation will continue to accept donations.