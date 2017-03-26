La Crescent community gathers for school funding - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent community gathers for school funding

Posted: Updated:
By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

The La Crescent community came together on at Sports Hub on Sunday to raise money for the La Crescent-Hokah School District struggling to make cuts.

Following a failed operating levy in November, the 300 for 300 Campaign hopes to raise $300,000 for the district to offset cuts in the upcoming school year. The district has said cuts could translate into the loss of staff and student programming.

The fundraiser involved a cash raffle, silent auction, and a wheel barrel of fun.

Parents of students in the school district say every dollar counts.

"Every dollar that we raise saves something for the school district whether it's a teacher or a sports program or an arts program or any kind of thing that will help our kids succeed in the community," said Jennifer Conroy, a parent in the school district.

The deadline for fundraising is March 31. So far, the 300 Foundation has raised more than $50,000.

If you were not able to make Sunday's fundraiser or are interested in giving more, the 300 Foundation will continue to accept donations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.