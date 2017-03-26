2017 Greater La Crosse Home Show offers homeowners one-stop shop

Homeowners from across thee state traveled to the La Crosse Center on Sunday for the final day of th 2017 Greater La Crosse Home and Builders Show.

Those in attendance paid just $5 to learn more about home services and products available from dozens of vendors in the area.

Cathy Salzwedel and her husband own a home in Warrens. They came to the home show on Sunday looking for landscapers to do some work on their property, and contractors to help replace a bathtub with a walk-in shower.

She said she left with the tools to make those dreams a reality.

"I got very nice ideas," Salzwedel said. "Very knowledgeable people, and made a couple of appointments to have people come to our home and do some looking and give us some prices and see what we can find out."

The couple said they have been visiting home shows for more than three years to get ideas about different areas of home construction all under one roof.