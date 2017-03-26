Sunday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sunday's local scores

College softball

NCAA:

Saint Mary's University 4, UW-La Crosse 1 - final/game 1

UW-La Crosse 6, Saint Mary's 3 - final/game 2; Eagles now 16-4

NAIA:

Viterbo University 10, Dakota State University 2 (5 innings) - final/game 1

Viterbo University 11, Dakota State University 6; V-Hawks now 5-5 NSAA, 8-18 overall

College baseball

NAIA:

Viterbo University 8, Dakota State University 6 - final/game 1

Viterbo University 11, Dakota State University 5 - final/game 2; V-Hawks now 3-1 NSAA, 5-18 overall

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 10, Cornell College 2 - Eagles now 8-3

Winona State University 8, Bemidji State University 3 - final/game 1

Bemidji State University 5, Winona State University 2 - final/game 2; Warriors now 4-12

