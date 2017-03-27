UW-L brings African folklore to kids

The UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts children's theatre production, And We Will Share the Sky, is a quirky adventure explaining just why the sun and moon shine high in the sky.

Inspired by traditional Nigerian and Senegalese tales including "How the Sun and Moon Came to Be" and "How the Sun and Moon Came to Live in the Sky", And We Will Share the Sky travels back to long ago when Brother Sun and Sister Moon still lived on Earth. These siblings are as different as, well, day and night! Always gleaming and optimistic, Brother Sun loves to meet new friends in the Savanna, whereas Sister Moon, an inspiring artist, tends to keep to herself. Together they explore how to love one another despite their differences, particularly when Brother Sun's watery new friend Marina causes trouble. Colorfully filled with quirky animals and innovative puppets, And We Will Share the Sky teaches culture in a wonderfully imaginative world.

And We Will Share the Sky will show at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Frederick Theatre located in Morris Hall (lower level) on the corner of 16th and State Street.

Tickets go on sale at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 27. Box office hours are 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and one hour before show times. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children (under 13) and UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. General admission; limited seating.

Who: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts

What: And We Will Share the Sky by Donna Latham

Where: UW-L Morris Hall, Frederick Theatre (lower level)

When: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Admission: Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children (under 13) and UWL students; call (608) 785-8522. General admission; limited seating.

Cast: Sarah Coppenbarger, Tess Douty, Betsy Katschke, Rachel Krause, Evan Medd, Caitlyn Nettesheim, Gabe Ross, Stephen Schams