Wetterling abduction file could be made public soon

The public may soon have its first look at the investigative file into the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling.

Stearns County officials are entering the final stages of redacting and copying thousands of pages of statements, tips and interview transcripts regarding the 11-year-old boy who was abducted near his St. Joseph home.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Bechtold tells the St. Cloud Times (http://on.sctimes.com/2nQKdb3 ) the cost of preparing the file for release could reach $200,000.

Staff will start working on redacting the audio and video transcripts Monday in hopes of releasing the file in the next month or two.

Work on the file began in late October after Danny Heinrich admitted kidnapping, sexually asssaulting and killing Jacob. Heinrich is serving a 20-year sentence for child pornography.

Information from: St. Cloud Times, http://www.sctimes.com

