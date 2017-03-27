Finance committee to take up opioid bills

The Legislature's finance committee is set to take up a package of bills designed to curb opioid addiction.

Republican Rep. John Nygren has written 11 bills based on recommendations from Gov. Scott Walker's opioid task force. Walker called a special legislative session in January to pass the bills. The finance committee is expected to vote on seven of the proposals Monday.

The measures include $4.8 million to expand treatment programs; $50,000 to start a school for high school students recovering from addiction; $126,000 to train more doctors in addiction treatment; $1 million annually to establish new regional opioid treatment programs; $1 million to establish an addiction consultation program for clinicians; $240,00 annually for four new state drug agents; and $2 million to train school staff on screening students for addiction.

