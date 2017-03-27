Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Cullen Osburn Cullen Osburn
Hussain Alnahdi Hussain Alnahdi
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - -

The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury last October following an altercation in downtown Menomonie.

The 27-year-old Minneapolis man appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court Monday. Judge Rod Smeltzer rejected a defense request to reduce Osburn's $75,000 bond.

Alnahdi came to UW-Stout from Saudi Arabia to study English as a second language. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2mJupH2 ) says a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 20.

Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.