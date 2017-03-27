Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty

The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury last October following an altercation in downtown Menomonie.
The 27-year-old Minneapolis man appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court Monday. Judge Rod Smeltzer rejected a defense request to reduce Osburn's $75,000 bond.
Alnahdi came to UW-Stout from Saudi Arabia to study English as a second language. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2mJupH2 ) says a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 20.
