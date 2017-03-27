Construction starts on 7th and La Crosse Street

Construction is now underway at the intersection of 7th and La Crosse Street.
If a vehicle is heading from West Ave to 4th Street, the detour will lead from West Ave, to Jackson Street, and then to 4th Street. Only one side of the road is closed down while crews work on the sewers.
Construction is scheduled to end Thursday, March 30 in the evening.
