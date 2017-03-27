Finance committee OKs opioid bills

The Legislature's finance committee has approved more than half-a-dozen bills designed to curb opioid addiction.

Republican Rep. John Nygren has written 11 bills based on recommendations from Gov. Scott Walker's opioid task force. Walker called a special legislative session in January to pass the bills. The finance committee approved seven of the proposals Monday. The votes clear the way for the full Assembly and Senate to take up the bills.

The measures include $4.8 million to expand treatment programs; $50,000 to start a school for high school students recovering from addiction; $126,000 to train more doctors in addiction treatment; $1 million annually to establish new regional opioid treatment programs; $1 million to establish an addiction consultation program for doctors; $420,000 annually for four new state drug agents; and $400,000 to train school staff on screening students for addiction.

This story has been updated to correct the amount of money allocated for new state agents to $420,000 and the amount for school staff training to $400,000 annually.

