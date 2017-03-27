Tax deadline is quickly approaching

The filing deadline and due date for Federal Income Taxes is Tuesday, April 18.

Francine Sherbert, Owner of Watermark Tax & Bookkeeping in La Crosse said it's very important that if someone has not yet filed, they organize all the necessary paperwork as soon as possible.

"If you don't think you can make it, you'll want to file an extension. An extension gives you another six months to file you're return until October," said Sherbert.

This year, the IRS decided to hold up certain returns including: returns with earned income credit, child tax credit, and the American Opportunity Credit. Sherbert said the reason they temporarily halt these returns is because they typically have the most fraud.

A common question, she said they're asked relates to when a parent can and cannot claim a child as a "dependent."

"It doesn't matter how old they are, it depends upon what their financial situation is. If they're living with you and they've learned under four thousand and fifty dollars, you can still claim them if you're supporting them," expressed Sherbert.

MORE INFORMATION: Watermark Tax & Bookkeeping