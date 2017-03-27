LCT Director accepts position in Iowa after 7 years in La Crosse

La Crosse Community Theatre's executive director has accepted another position in Des Moines, Iowa and will be stepping down from his position in La Crosse.

After 7 years as executive director of LCT, David Kilpatrick will be moving to Iowa in May, taking a job as Executive Director at the Des Moines Playhouse. Kilpatrick was an instrumental part in the building of the Weber Center for the Arts, which now houses performances for both LCT and Viterbo University.

It's unusual in the theatre world for an executive director to stay as long as he did, according to LCT Board President Sara Battison. Those who have worked with him over the years say it shows a dedication that will be hard to replace.

"[David] will be sorely missed," said Battison. "He's got a beautiful combination of creativity and business acumen, and he's helped guide the theatre over 7 years in a way that it never had before."

Battison said it is sad to see him go, but understands that it was an opportunity Kilpatrick couldn't pass up. The Des Moines Playhouse is one of the biggest community theatres in the US, and it is a location nearer to family for Kilpatrick.

News 19 reached out to Kilpatrick, he was unavailable to comment.

LCT says Kilpatrick will be staying on through their production of Titanic and will likely hire an interim director while they search for his successor.