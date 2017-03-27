Community helps department solve crime via Facebook

Social media is a large part of many peoples' lives, allowing them to share photos and connect with family and friends.

For many businesses, it's a marketing tool that enables them to promote their brand or share their message. According to Facebook, the most widely used social media platform, they see more than 1 billion users a day.

In a city of about 9,500 people, the Sparta Police Department's most popular Facebook post reached more than 1 million people-that's more than 100 times their population. Nonetheless, they said it's about much more than those likes, comments, and shares.

SEE: Sparta Police Department Facebook

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pipkin said they used to see maybe 20 people viewing their posts, now it's 100,000 or 200,000 on a regular basis, or more. He stressed that Facebook not only helps them solve crimes, but provides an outlet to connect officers with people in the city.

"I've been here for a lot of years now and the relationship we have with our community now has never been better and I think a lot of it has to do with social media and our use of it," said Pipkin.

"If we give a little bit of a story to it, you know, give some details and add some humor to it, people will read that and they're more willing to share it with their friends and family. Just based off that it's helped a lot more people see the post and it's given us more information," said Patrol Officer, Justin Grones.

Sgt. Pipkin recently came up a unique way to share wanted profiles by using the hashtag '#WantedWednesday' spreading the information in the form of a haiku poem.

"It's a little bit different than just saying, 'Have you seen this person?' Nobody cares about that. People want to laugh, people want to be entertained," added Pipkin.

"We have people from across the country that are following our page and commenting, 'I don't even live in Wisconsin, but I hope you find them,' and things like that," added Grones.

Stating on a recent post, "We hope whoever this is will do the right thing and turn themselves in, because if he doesn't we know we can count on our followers to help us get the job done.

Grones stressed that without the community's help, a lot of the crimes would go unsolved.

The Sparta Police Department has almost 16,000 followers spanning from right here in the Coulee Region to San Francisco, Honolulu, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, the UK. Malaysia, South Africa, Bulgaria, Israel, Czech Republic, and Namibia.

Another example of this in action is at the Campbell Police Department on French Island which recently started a Facebook page about 8 months ago. Chief Drew Gavrilos said it's remarkable how many people you can reach and the amount of information you can share.