La Crosse County aims to tackle childhood trauma within foster care system

Building on the momentum of sharing her message during Gov. Scott Walker's 2017 State of the State Address, first lady Tonnette Walker is continuing to promote her initiative "Fostering Futures."

The idea behind the program is to aim to understand the effects of trauma in childhood and ask what happened to a child rather than what's wrong with them.

"We started in 2013 really taking a closer look at training our foster care providers, adoptive parents and birth parents who have kids that have been through adverse childhood experiences," Nancy Pohlman, Supervisor of Child & Family Services, said.

La Crosse County currently has 43 clinicians certified in trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy, the most in the entire state.

"Part of this new shift is to figure out what kind of trauma a child has experienced in their past and when we do that, we're better able to understand why they may do some of the things they do," Pohlman said.

So far, more than 300 people have completed the 8-week training and the county said there is more work to be done.

"They learn about the types of trauma and understanding of why a child is behaving the way they are," Maxine Jacobs said. "A lot of this is inter-generational and if we can prevent that from continuing to happen, we're headed in the right direction."

Cameron Padilla is a 17-year-old who has been in the foster care system since he was one and a half. While he knows nothing different, he said around age eight he began encountering extreme anger issues.

"I had to go to therapy for behavioral issues because at one of my foster homes I took a bat and bashed a railing in," he said. "I hated going to therapy, I saw it as a bother, but now looking back it helped me."

Padilla went to therapy for five years, long before the county began its approach of being trauma focused.

"It's nice to have that being what's happening now because I never felt understood," he said. "When I went to therapy they gave me a lot of pills but that wasn't the way to go about it for me."