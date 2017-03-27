Ellison says Democrats must fight Republicans at all levels

The Democrats' newly appointed deputy national chairman says his party needs to prepare for an ongoing fight against Republicans at all levels of government, not just the White House.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison spoke Saturday at a New Hampshire state party gathering a month after narrowly losing the chairman ship to former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

Ellison argues the party has lost focus on state legislatures and governments and lacks a cohesive national message that can inspire ordinary Americans. He says Democrats must "lace up" for a battle against Republican governors like New Hampshire's Chris Sununu, Ohio's John Kasich and Michigan's Rick Snyder.