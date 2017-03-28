Medical Monday: effects of alcoholism

Gundersen Health System Behavioral Health Therapist, Casey Bablitch, discussed the effects of alcohol addiction on your body and treatments available for those with an alcohol addiction.
Facts About Alcohol:
88,000 deaths are annually attributed to excessive alcohol use
Alcoholism is the 3rd leading lifestyle-related cause of death in the nation
Excessive alcohol use is responsible for 2.5 million years of potential life lost annually, or an average of about 30 years of potential life lost for each death
Up to 40% of all hospital beds in the United States (except for those being used by maternity and intensive care patients) are being used to treat health conditions that are related to alcohol consumption
Over time, excessive alcohol use, both in the form of heavy drinking or binge drinking, can lead to numerous health problems, chronic diseases, neurological impairments and social problems, including but not limited to:
Dementia, stroke and neuropathy
Cardiovascular problems, including myocardial infarction, cardiomyopathy, atrial fibrillation and hypertension
Psychiatric problems, including depression, anxiety, and suicide
Social problems, including unemployment, lost productivity, family problems, violence including child maltreatment, fights and homicide
Unintentional injuries, such as motor-vehicle traffic crashes, falls, drowning, burns and firearm injuries.
Increased risk for many kinds of cancers, including liver, mouth, throat, larynx (voice box) and esophagus
Liver diseases, including fatty liver, alcoholic hepatitis, cirrhosis
Gastrointestinal problems, including pancreatitis and gastritis
Alcohol abuse or dependence - alcoholism.
