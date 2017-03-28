Child allegedly taken by noncustodial father located

Authorities say a toddler allegedly taken by his noncustodial father in Minneapolis after he stabbed the boy's mother has been located.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for the father and the 2-year-old child Tuesday morning. That alert has been canceled, but no further details were immediately provided.

Police say the woman was stabbed in the leg and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Authorities are still looking for the father. Authorities initially said a second man was involved and was believed to be armed.

