Minnesota Marine Art Museum unveils 3 paintings by French artists

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona unveiled three paintings during a fundraising event Sunday evening.

The paintings are by renowned French artists Henri Matisse, Édouard Manet and Jean-François Millet. They will be on display for the public beginning Tuesday.

The first painting unveiled Sunday was a piece by Millet called "Paysan Répandant du Fumier" (Peasant Spreading Manure) (1851).

"Millet depicts a style of realism derived from the heroism he found in the lives of the peasants in the French countryside. Millet was a tremendous influence on Vincent van Gogh, also found in MMAM’s collection, who shared Millet’s desire to portray the everyday lives of common people," according to an MMAM news release.

The next painting unveiled during the event was a piece by Manet called "La Jetée de Boulogne" (The Jetty at Boulogne) (1868), which depicts the piers of the city on the English Channel.

"The sea was a long standing inspiration for Édouard Manet, once an aspiring naval officer," the news release says. "Manet is an important addition to MMAM’s collection as it bridges the gap from Realism to Impressionism in an art historical context, and served as a tremendous influence of artists in the Museum’s collection such as Claude Monet, Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin and Berthe Morisot."

The final painting unveiled Sunday was a piece by Matisse called "Interiéur à Nice, Femme Assise avec un Livre" (Interior in Nice, Woman Sitting with a Book) (1919).

"In the brightly colored scene of a woman lounging with a book in the opulent seaside Hôtel de la Méditerranée on the French Riviera, Matisse displays his ability to render light and to harmonize bold colors with decorative patterns," says the news release. "This painting marks the second Matisse in MMAM’s collections."

MMAM Executive Director Nicole Chamberlain-Dupree said the new paintings are strong additions to the museum's growing collection.

"We house a world-class art collection of paintings from the 1600s up to the 20th century," said Chamberlain-Dupree. "And all of the big names are represented. We've got Picasso, Monet, Audubon. We've got Georgia O'Keeffe. We have these really big-name artists that -- you may know the name but not necessarily know their work. And instead of having to travel up to the Minneapolis Institute of Art or the Art Institute of Chicago, you can drive over to Winona and see them in a very peaceful setting."

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is located at 800 Riverview Dr. in Winona. It has two unveilings each year. Visit www.mmam.org to learn more.