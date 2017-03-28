GIRAFFE WATCH: Animal Adventure cites progress Tuesday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- April the giraffe has yet to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

More than 129,000 were watching the Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In a morning update on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook Page, the park wrote, "Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not 'bag up' with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing."

Park officials add that moving forward, they are most concerned with this area and will gauge their status from it, "until a hoof is waving hello!"

All other behaviors and appetite are on point, according to the park.