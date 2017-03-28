Rudy's Drive In opens for season

One of the most highly anticipated days of the year in the La Crosse area arrived on Tuesday.

Rudy's Drive In officially opened for the season at 10 a.m., welcoming hundreds of guests for the first lunch of the year.

"This is a tradition, the first day we're always at Rudy's," Carol Beard said. "Normally it's Coney dogs, sauce and root beer but we got away from that menu and now we're into big hamburgers and other things."

The location at 10th and La Crosse Streets has been open since 1966. "Grandpa Rudy" opened his first A&W Root Beer stand in Chippewa Falls in 1933.