Career Fair helps potential employees network

Western Technical College hosted a career fair on Tuesday, providing a forum for students and community members to learn about job vacancies.

"Everything you can do online, which makes it easy, you can apply to different jobs. But now that you've made a connection there, it can be able to help you secure that job," expressed James English, a La Crosse resident in attendance at the fair, seeking a management position.

While the use of technology for job opportunities helps companies reach a wider pool of applicants, potential employees like English and employers said nothing beats face to face interaction.

"When they're looking at you online, they only see what your resume is they don't get to see who the person is. And there's only so much you can do on one page, an eight by twelve that you can actually do," added English.

John Sveen and Steven Gernhart, students in the Building Science & Energy Management program at Western said "It's easier for them to really explain, not only what the job is, what it entails, but how the company and everyone works together."

Stressing that a firm handshake, eye contact, and a positive, outgoing attitude are all invaluable soft skill sets that can only be interpreted in person.

Dynamic Recycling, one of the more than 50 companies at the event said they're growing by about 30 percent each year.

"It's important for us to have that visibility, employer branding and really get our story about who we are and what we do. We have a lot of positions based on growth so we definitely want the community to know about that as well," said Kristy Bronk, Talent Acquisition Manager for Dynamic Recycling.

Western Technical College recommends bringing several copies of a resume, a portfolio with samples of work and any licenses or certifications with to a career fair.

Figuring out a 15 second 'sales pitch' highlighting someone's skill sets, attributes, and accomplishments is also handy to have ready.

