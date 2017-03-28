Unattended food on stove leads to fire on south side - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Unattended food on stove leads to fire on south side

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Food left unattended on the stove is to blame for a kitchen fire on the south side of La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 2:30 for visible smoke in the windows of a home at 9th and Division Streets. Upon arrival, crews discovered no one was home and forced their way in through the front door.

"We had some light smoke coming through a vent on the first floor of the home and we found out there was a fire in the kitchen from food left on the stove," Division Chief David Snow said.

After reaching the fire, Snow said it look less than a minute to extinguish the flames. A dog was found in the home and made it out safely. No firefighters were injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.