Unattended food on stove leads to fire on south side

Food left unattended on the stove is to blame for a kitchen fire on the south side of La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 2:30 for visible smoke in the windows of a home at 9th and Division Streets. Upon arrival, crews discovered no one was home and forced their way in through the front door.

"We had some light smoke coming through a vent on the first floor of the home and we found out there was a fire in the kitchen from food left on the stove," Division Chief David Snow said.

After reaching the fire, Snow said it look less than a minute to extinguish the flames. A dog was found in the home and made it out safely. No firefighters were injured.