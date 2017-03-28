Safety concerns prompt checks and recalls of dehumidifiers

With the humid months ahead, we are reminded that we should check our dehumidifiers to make sure they are running smoothly. You should also check to ensure that your dehumidifier is not on the nationwide recall list like the one sparked a fire in Green Bay this past week.

The anticipation of Spring bringing rain showers and the summer releases its' heat and humidity are reason enough to have a dehumidifier running in your house. A dehumidifier is simply designed with three main parts as Curtis Riley, the Service Department Manager at Wettstein's describes. "A dehumidifier is a pretty simple machine. What it has is a compressor operating a sealed system that makes a coil cold and that will cause the moisture in the air to condense upon the coil and then drip into a pan as long as the sealed system is working fine; the dehumidifier actually works pretty well."

INFO: Detailed List of Recalled Dehumidifiers

It is important to note that most dehumidifiers work properly if taken care of correctly. Dehumidifiers tend to have a life span of about 5-10 years, but there are problems that can arise within the sealed system. Curtis adds "Problems you might have is if its not running. The sealed system; gas may have leaked out of the sealed system."

Gas leaking is one of the main concerns and reasons for the many recalls. Captain Kyle Soden of the La Crosse Fire Department says, "If you do have one on the recall list, unplug it, don't use it. We've had one here recently. Just in November we had a fire in the city of La Crosse that was on the recall list."

Now, if you find out your dehumidifier is on the recall list and it is unplugged in your house, the next step would be to check if the warranty is still available on the appliance. Dehumidifiers usually come with warranty options in case of a serious fault, safety concerns, or recalls. Curtis from Wettstein's says "If it does go bad within the warranty period, which is usually a year, the manufacturer will pay to have it repaired or replace it for you. It's pretty straight forward."

In all, nearly 3.5 million dehumidifiers have been recalled since 2012. As a safety reminder, if any life threatening concerns arise with faulty appliances, call 9-1-1 right away and don't put yourself at risk.