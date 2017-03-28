BloodCenter of Wisconsin marks 70th year

2017 means 70 years for the BloodCenter of Wisconsin. They're sponsoring a blood drive March 28 in the Riverside Center's Cargill Room.

To maintain a stable supply the blood center needs to collect 800 units each day. They are especially looking for donors with the O- blood type, also known as the universal donor.

"Every 2-3 seconds, somebody will be needing blood," said Blood Program Consultant Jennifer Stelzer. "It could be a car accident, any type of surgery, cancer patients... every day somebody is going to be needing blood."

The blood drive continues on March 29 in the Cargill Room from 8:00am to 1:00pm.