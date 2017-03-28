Charges: Man stabbed, bit victim because he hates Muslims

A Minnesota man is charged with assault after police say he bit another man and stabbed him multiple times in Minneapolis, telling police he hates Muslims.

According to criminal charges, 47-year-old Kelvin Porter told police he tried to kill a Muslim by stabbing him in the neck.

Police say Porter, the victim and another man were on a Minneapolis sidewalk Friday when Porter began acting aggressively. Police say the victim raised his fists and Porter stabbed him several times and bit him in the face.

The Star Tribune reports the victim was treated at the scene.

Porter's attorney, Gregory Renden, says more information will come out during the court process.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for hate charges.

