UW-La Crosse opens Tourism Research Institute

The UW-La Crosse announced it's opening a new Tourism Research Institute aimed at providing a resource for tourism-related research needs.

Because of growth in tourism in La Crosse and surrounding areas, faculty at UW-L have decided to offer their expertise and resources in the form of research. They're hoping visitors bureaus like Explore La Crosse, event organizers and even parks and rec organizations can take advantage. The institute would gather information such as visitor perceptions, economic impact of events and needs assessments relating to new projects all from right in town instead of using an outside entity. Being a part of UW-L, it also would give real world experience for rec management students.

"It's a great teaching tool," said institute director Daniel Plunkett. "So as we do a project and learn more about visitors to La Crosse, we can take that information and use it in some of our future tourism classes to show what's happening, how visitation has changed over time [and] how perceptions of our area have changed over time."

Plunkett said though this new institute is a direct result of a tourism boom in the La Crosse area, they offer resources for any entities looking for this kind of research outside of the area. The Tourism Research Institute is currently located in the Health Science Center at UW-L. Those looking to inquire about research opportunities can contact Daniel Plunkett at (608) 785-8204 (dplunkett@uwlax.edu) or log onto their website.