YMCA's Food Forest celebrates anniversary

More than 70 species of plants line the front of the Dahl Family YMCA along West Avenue in La Crosse.

It's part of the community's food forest project that was designed and landscaped last year.

Judd Steinback, Co-Owner of Coulee Region Ecoscapes, said many people at first thought they were simply building a garden, but realized they were growing a community.

"It really started with a small group of people who were looking for a space. And initially there was some talk about doing it on the Northside and then eventually through a long series of talks and discussions and collaborative events, we came up with this space and the Y, as far as we're concerned couldn't be a better place to do this," said Steinback.

He added that the response from people in the community has been incredible, stressing that it creates a learning opportunity, not to mention a lot of healthy food choices.

"The wild bee balm is coming up which can be harvested to make tea. The prairie onions are coming up which can be harvested for cooking or even eating raw. There's all kinds of things already that can already be harvested, in another month or so this space will be looking very nice," added Steinback.

To celebrate the anniversary, seed packets are available in the YMCA's lobby until they're gone. The free packets are a gesture to encourage people to give back to the earth and plant their own garden.

