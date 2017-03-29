La Crosse County drops slightly in new state health rankings

La Crosse County is a little less healthy according to data released Wednesday morning that ranks Wisconsin's 72 counties from most to least healthy.

Ozaukee County was ranked the most healthy county in Wisconsin, while Menominee County was ranked the least healthy. These two counties held the same spots in last year's rankings, too.

La Crosse County was said to be the 16th healthiest county in the state. That's down from the county's ranking of 15th in last year's report.

Jennifer Rombalski, Director of of the La Crosse County Health Department said shifts occur from year to year, that's expected. She added that this report simply sets a basis for setting goals moving forward.

"What we need to do is kind of peel back the layers and look a little more at what's under that overall ranking. Folks may know that there are two categories really that this looks at, it looks at the health outcomes which are based on quality of life and length of life. And then it also looks at health factors which is: health behaviors, social and economic factors, physical environment, and clinical care," expressed Rombalski.

The data examines factors like the environment, social and economic factors, clinical care, health behaviors, quality of life and length of life.

Here's how other counties around the region:

Buffalo 20

Crawford 57

Jackson 32

Monroe 51

Trempealeau 17

Vernon 25

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation put together the study. The full report for Wisconsin can be found here.