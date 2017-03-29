Four arrested in La Crosse on drug charges

Four people were arrested Tuesday on the south side of La Crosse on a number of drug charges.

According to a release from the department, investigators and members of the Emergency Response Team raided a home at 1501 9th St. South around 10:20 p.m.

The release said that police had information that heroin was being sold from the home.

When officers went to the home, two people ran while another jumped from a second story window. Police caught two of the three. Three others were taken into custody inside the home.

One officer was injured when several of the individuals resisted arrest. He was later taken for medical treatment and released.

Eventually four people were arrested at the scene. They are:

Devin A. Lewis, 31, of Milwaukee

Aric A. Elmore, 42, of La Crosse

Montel D. Ivory, 34, of Milwaukee

Sarita L. Peterson, 26, of Viola

The four are held on a number of charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine. Elmore was also arrested for Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Police found crack cocaine, heroin, the synthetic drug K2, two loaded firearms, and more than $6,000 in cash.

Officers also found a security camera system they said was set up to protect the drug operation.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, all four were held in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting formal charges.