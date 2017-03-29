Rural Water conference takes place at the La Crosse Center

The Wisconsin Rural Water Association is hosting their 15th Annual Technical Conference in La Crosse.

Drawing water operators and waste water operators from all over the state that are working to protect people's health by running water systems correctly and protecting the environment.

David Lawrence, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Rural Water Association said this is an opportunity for them to discover new technology and continue their education with 40 hours of training during the conference.

"It's difficult for small communities now because they're struggling with diminishing resources. There's a lot of people retiring so there's a lot of younger people coming in and as they down size, it's more important to get into new technology to get the work done. The work never changes," said Lawrence.

SEE: Annual Technical Conference, Wisconsin Rural Water Association

He added that Wisconsin is unique in the fact that there's an abundance of water. However, there's also a great deal of agriculture and other activities that can give question to water quality in wells.

"By treating waste water effectively and following regulations, that protects the environment also," expressed Lawrence.

The conference includes more than 230 vendors. This is the first time the event has been held in La Crosse. Prior to this it took place in Green Bay.

MORE INFORMATION: Wisconsin Rural Water Association