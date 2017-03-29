Jackson County adding second K9 to sheriff's office

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is expanding its law enforcement efforts with a new four-legged officer.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said starting next month, Deputy Aaron Johnson becomes a K9 handler for the department. It will be the second Officer/K9 team for Jackson County.

Sheriff Waldera said they are in the process of looking for a new narcotic detection dog for Johnson. They're working with Brachbett kennels in Mindoro to find the new dog.

In the meantime, Johnson will train temporarily with one of the kennel's dogs, K9 Eicke. She's an 8-year-old female boxer that's already a certified narcotics and patrol dog. They'll start working regular shifts starting on April 10.

The K9 program for the department is funded through donations, fundraisers, and asset forfeitures from drug-related cases.

The department's annual fundraiser is on Saturday May 6. More information can be found on the poster below.