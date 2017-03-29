Salvation Army Thrift Store seeking spring cleaning donations

For those doing any spring cleaning, the Salvation Army Thrift Store is asking for donations.

Items in need include any furniture, clothing, shoes, and household items such as dishes, pots, and pans. The store located on Copeland Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm. All donations stay in the community and benefit those in need.

"We pretty much except everything and anything. If you got some clothes maybe that are a little ratty, some stains on the them, we'll take those too because we can actually break those down and recycle those and actually get some dollars for those as well and again all the money that we make down here at the thrift store helps people at the emergency shelter and funds a lot of the programs and services that we do," says Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator for the Salvation Army of La Crosse.

Items the store will not accept include old box televisions, any medical equipment, and any furniture that can't be recycled.

For more information, visit www.salvationarmylacrosse.org.