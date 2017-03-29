Copy-Unemployment rises or holds steady in Wisconsin cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose or held steady across all of Wisconsin's largest cities between January and February.

The state Department of Workforce Development released data Wednesday that shows the unemployment rate rose in 30 of the state's 32 largest cities. The rate held steady at 3.7 percent in Eau Claire and 3.9 percent in La Crosse.

Racine had the highest unemployment at 6.3 percent, up from 5.7 percent in January. Madison had the lowest unemployment at 2.9 percent, up from 2.7 percent in January.

Unemployment rose in 68 of the state's 72 counties as well. Chippewa, Grant and Menominee counties all saw slight decreases. The rate was unchanged in Taylor County at 5.9 percent.

The rates aren't seasonally adjusted.

