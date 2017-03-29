UPDATE: New eaglet hatches in Decorah North Nest

UPDATE: DN4 has hatched in the Decorah North Nest.

According to the Raptor Resource Project Facebook page, the egg hatched between 1:20 p.m. and 3:14 p.m. central time.

--------------------------------------

The first hatch of the season is underway at the Decorah North Nest.

This photo was captured just after 1:30 this morning, and posted on Raptor Resource Project's Facebook page.

Hatching is expected any day at the nest of the world-famous Decorah Eagles.

WATCH: Live Stream of Decorah Eagles Nest

The livestream for the North Nest can be found here: http://www.raptorresource.org/birdcams/decorah-north-nest/