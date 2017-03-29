American Heart Association proposes dispatch CPR training

Each year, more than 300,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals.

That's according to the American Heart Association, stressing that if more people attained CPR certification, the likelihood of a favorable outcome increases drastically.

Darin Wendel, Director of the Medical Communications Center for Gundersen Health System's Tri-State Ambulance said when a caller dials 9-1-1, county or municipal dispatch centers answer quickly, "Your best chance of survival depends on how quickly you get CPR."

A new proposal from the American Heart Association's Wisconsin chapter is advising legislation to require all dispatch centers to undergo CPR training.

"We kind of see it as a stepping stone to having the complete EMD process," added Wendel.

At Tri-State Ambulance, all personnel working the call center are Emergency Medical Dispatch, or EMD trained, which includes not only CPR, but verbal instructions to deliver a baby and steps to control life threatening bleeding.

"It's a very tense, stressful situation at that point and to be able to talk to a dispatcher who is calm and walking you step by step how to do that it takes a lot of pressure off the people who are doing CPR on scene," said Tyler Miller, a Corporal Paramedic for Tri-State.

Gundersen Health System recently writing in a letter to the Wisconsin State Legislature stating their support, "We look forward to the increased lives saved in Wisconsin because of this policy and will continue to encourage and support a Statewide EMD requirement in the coming years."

"If you are a place that can't afford full EMD, we want you to get this because we've seen how much it benefits. But we don't want this to be your answer to not getting EMD," stressed Wendel.

Nonetheless, fully behind the organization's efforts to equip pre-arrival bystanders with the tools they need to use in traumatic situations.

