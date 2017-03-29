Former Logger Thames faces changes with Brewers

The Brewers are heading north after finishing out the Cactus league schedule Wednesday.

Their 25-man roster will have a hint of La Crosse on it with former La Crosse Logger set to man first base for the Brewers.

Thames is hitting .245 so far this spring.

He's played for both Toronto and Seattle in the big leagues.

But Thames is back in the majors after spending three years playing in Korea.

It's been an adjustment and Brewers manager Craig Counsell has taken notice.

"I think, part of the adjustment, the clubhouse part of the adjustment he's very comfortable with. The schedule is still quite a bit different than he's used to, which he'll admit was an adjustment for him. I think the season schedule is going to be different for him. It's going to be an adjustment," Counsell said.

Thames played for the Loggers in 2007.