Aquinas students recognized for academics and athletics

Aquinas Schools prides itself on excellence in academics and athletics.

Allison Bakalars, an eighth grader at Aquinas Middle School, said her passion for geography started with an interest in current events. She competed in a local geography bee at Blessed Sacrament in La Crosse where judges quizzed her on everything form national parks to cultural ties.

Bakalars' performance earned her an invitation to the state geography bee on March 31 in Madison.

"I feel very honored, and it feels really good knowing that I have received recognition for my work," said Bakalars. "And, it's just really exciting."

Another Aquinas student getting recognized on Wednesday afternoon was high school senior, Ryan Ellingson.

Ellingson signed to play Division 3 baseball after graduation at Marian University in Fond du Lac. He was surrounded by family, friends, and former coaches as he made his commitment.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play college baseball, but none of it could have happened without my parents--their support--and the coaches that stood behind me and the teammates I've played with all these years," Ellingson said.

Finally, Mikaela Schlesinger, a senior at Aquinas High School, is the recipient of the 2017 Kohl's Scholarship.

Every year, the Herb Kohl Foundation gives 100 high school seniors in Wisconsin a $5,000 scholarship. The foundation chooses scholarship winners based on grades, extracurricular involvement, volunteering, and teacher recommendations.

Schlesinger is looking at Gonzaga University in Washington and St. Olaf College in Minnesota. She said whichever one she chooses, the scholarship will help relieve the costs of private education.

"It would definitely help, because most of these schools I'm looking at are private, small schools, and they cost upwards of $70,000 a year," Schlesinger said. "So, this would really just help out with that and really be a big benefit for me."

She plans to major in biology and pre-medicine before continuing her education in medical school.

Schlesinger said it is the support of her parents and staff at Aquinas that have helped her get to where she is today.