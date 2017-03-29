UW-L takes two from St. Mary's - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-L takes two from St. Mary's

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The UW-La Crosse baseball team extended it's winning streak to seven games with a doubleheader sweep over St. Mary's at Copeland Park Wednesday, 4-3 and 7-3.

In game one, St. Mary's pitcher RJ Brown limited the Eagles to just one hit through six innings.

But UW-L broke through in the eight, scoring four runs, all after two outs.

The lead runs scoring on a St. Mary's throwing error.

Brock Rude was the winning pitcher in relief.

In game two, UW-L took advantage of five errors by St. Mary's.

Five of the seven runs scored by the Eagles were unearned in the 7-3 win.

Travis Stahulak held St. Mary's in check, limiting them to just one run in five innings.

UW-L improves to 10-3 overall on the season.

They are ranked 11th in the nation in the latest D3.com Top 25 poll.

