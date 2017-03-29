Memorial Pool Committee reviews site plans for final five locations

On Wednesday night, the Memorial Pool Committee narrowed down the potential locations for a pool to five sites.

The committee reviewed conceptual design plans for each of the sites and made suggestions and recommendations for the sites and facilities.

Their recommendations will go to Burbach Aquatics, the team contracted by the city to consult on the pool. Burbach Aquatics will finalize the designs with the committee's recommendations.

GENA Neighborhood Association created one of the designs in the original Memorial Pool location. They hope the new pool will preserve the history of Memorial Pool.

"Originally, when we entered into this conversation, we thought we could preserve every aspect of the pool," said Jacob Sciammas, chairman of the Infrastructure and Memorial Pool Committee for the GENA Neighborhood Association. "And we've asked them to try and do that on a number of levels, but we realized that some of that isn't feasible. So, you really find yourself compromising in how can you have all the programming that you really want that all the people in town are looking for and yet, have some pieces that people will remember."

The GENA Neighborhood Association has received support from the Ho-Chunk Nation in La Crosse for their efforts in preserving the history of Memorial Pool.

Once Burbach Aquatics finalizes designs, they will be presented to the full city council and the public.

"We have had public input at all of our meetings; however, we have not put it out there to the public that this is a one time deal that they can really come in and put their two cents in," said Jay Odegaard, superintendent of Park Facilities, Recreation, and Forestry.

Odegaard said at the end of the day, the public will pay for a new pool.

More information on the public meeting will be released by the city in upcoming weeks.

