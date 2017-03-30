Search of St. Charles business leads to two arrests

The Winona County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection to the search warrant executed at "The Buzz" in St. Charles Wednesday evening.

Deputies say 58-year-old Stephen Conlin of St. Charles and 23-year-old Mickel Frisch of Altura were arrested in connection to the search.

The search took place at 943 Wabasha Ave. at 6:00 p.m.

Authorities say 20 grams of marijuana were found inside the business along with drug paraphernalia.

Shotgun shells were found in an attached shed.

Conlin, the owner of "The Buzz" was charged with 5th degree sale of marijuana, felon in possession of ammunition, unlawful controlled substance user in possession of ammunition, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is the fourth time Conlin has been arrested on marijuana offenses in connection to a search at "The Buzz".

In 2014, police raided two locations, one of those included "The Buzz", to make arrests. One of the men arrested was Conlin. He was charged with a felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree - Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana.

There were also raids in 2012 and 2010. Both raids ended with Conlin being arrested.

Deputies say Frisch was arrested prior to the search after he sold marijuana to an undercover officer inside of the business.

The Winona Police Department, St. Charles Police Department, and Southeastern Minnesota violent Crimes Task Force also took part in the search.