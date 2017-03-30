Holmen teacher wins Tools for Schools award

Kindergarteners at Viking Elementary School in Holmen will be taking play to a new level thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Teacher Traci Sommerfeldt is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and SSE Music.

The award money will be used to buy supplies designed to enrich play time for students.

Sommerfeldt says that play is an essential part of learning for young children and helps develop social skills, problem solving abilities, and other lifelong skills.

"Kids learn through play so much not only their social growth happens in play but they also get to construct their own meaning of things. So as they build with their blocks they get to think about how the blocks go together and what is happening to make it work, or what makes it fall down," said Sommerfeldt.

WXOW, SSE Music, and Brenengen Auto help one teacher or class each month.

To apply visit our Tools for Schools page.