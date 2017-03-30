Students perform Shakespeare scenes at La Crescent High School

During the last two weeks students at La Crescent High School spent time learning about William Shakespeare in their English classes. On Thursday, students had the opportunity to perform scenes from Shakespeare's famous play, "Romeo and Juliet."

Freshmen English teacher, Amy Brinkman, calls the activity the "Shakespeare Showcase." Brinkman says the students look forward to performing scenes from plays because they have the opportunity to work amongst professional actors from the Great River Shakespeare Festival.

"It's a great thing to see the energy of two professionals in the industry, transferring that energy to them showing them that Shakespeare is challenging but also really interesting and really complicated and fun." Brinkman said.

La Crescent High School was able to have the actors form the Great River Shakespeare Festival because of a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council from their arts and cultural heritage fund.