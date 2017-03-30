La Crescent students create distracted driving video

A video that started with a prompted scholarship opportunity, is putting the deadly reality of distracted driving in focus.

La Crescent High School seniors, Kaleb Peterson, Isiah Schick, and Sid Olson, all friends created the video showcasing the potential outcome of choosing to text and drive. They said the responses from peers, teachers, and family has been incredible.

"It's something that we've had a lot of personal experience with from what we see in our friends," expressed Peterson.

"We didn't really expect this to be any different than any other videos that we've made or seen," added Olson.

With more than 1,500 views on YouTube, it's bringing attention to the 1 in every 4 fatal accidents that occur on Minnesota highways as a result of distracted driving.

SEE: Create Real Impact 2017 Entry, Distracted Driving Awareness

Jeff Copp, Assistant Principal and Activities Director for the La Crescent-Hokah School District said as faculty, it's a great feeling to see students generate this level of public awareness.

"It just, you know, gives you goose bumps to see the positive that they can do but also just such an important topic that all students need to be aware of," said Copp.

Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said they encounter accidents like the one portrayed in the video every single day.

"It's a lot of things we're started to see increases in with people starting to adjust things in their vehicle or just a general conversation. And cell phones of course are starting to become major factors in fatal crashes. When we actually see this type of video produced by these kids, it just makes us proud," said Christianson.

The students said they constantly see drivers around them on their phones and hope people of all ages learn from their video.

"We're keeping other people safe, but we're also keeping hopefully ourselves safe by spreading the message," said Olson.

"When kids are caught doing amazing things that could potentially save lives, that's something we need to celebrate," added Copp.

The students did win a $500 scholarship for receiving the highest votes in their category, which they then split among the three of them. They say the message behind the story is what really matters.

Peterson, Schick, and Olson will be recognized by the Minnesota State Patrol during a ceremony in May.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crescent-Hokah School Public Schools

MORE INFORMATION: Minnesota State Patrol